KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- The Island H2O Live! water park at Margaritaville Resort Orlando will hold a hiring fair later this week.

Island H2O Live! water park to hold hiring event

The event will take place April 12 and April 13

Positions include lifeguards, parking, guest services and maintenance

The water park is looking to fill a variety of positions, including lifeguards, parking attendants, maintenance, guest services and park services.

NDM Hospitality will also be hiring cooks, cabana servers, bartenders and food runners at the water park.

The hiring event will take place April 12 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. and April 13 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Compass Rose Ballroom at the Margaritaville Hotel.

Island H2O Live! will features several attractions, including mat racers, a wave pool and a family raft ride.

The water park is expected to open this spring.

For more information about the hiring event, click here.