ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has announced the dates for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.

Select nights November 8 through December 22

Holiday fireworks, parade, "snow" and treats

The separate ticket event takes place select nights November 8 through December 22.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party includes holiday fireworks, a parade, and a "Frozen"-inspired castle lighting. The event also includes "snowfall" on Main Street, U.S.A., exclusive merchandise and holiday treats.

Dozens of attractions will also be open during the event.

Prices for tickets, which are now on sale, vary from $99 to $139, depending on when you go.

For more information, visit disneyworld.com.