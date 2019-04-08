ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has announced the dates for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.
- Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party dates revealed
- Select nights November 8 through December 22
- Holiday fireworks, parade, "snow" and treats
- RELATED: Disney reveals dates for Mickey's Not-So-Scare Halloween
The separate ticket event takes place select nights November 8 through December 22.
Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party includes holiday fireworks, a parade, and a "Frozen"-inspired castle lighting. The event also includes "snowfall" on Main Street, U.S.A., exclusive merchandise and holiday treats.
Dozens of attractions will also be open during the event.
Prices for tickets, which are now on sale, vary from $99 to $139, depending on when you go.
For more information, visit disneyworld.com.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.