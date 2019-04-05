UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. -- Universal Studios Hollywood will soon venture into the darker side of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
- New Hogwarts projection show testing at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Show to incorporate the Dark Arts, Dementors, Voldemort
- RELATED: Darker Harry Potter projection show set for Universal Orlando
A new projection show called the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle is set to debut at the California theme park later this month.
The show will feature lights, special effects and a original score composed by John Williams.
"Dementors, Death Eaters and other unspeakable creatures will cloak the castle with sinister images from the darker side of magic," Universal says of the show. Lord Voldemort will also appear, summoning his legions to swarm the castle until the powerful Patronus spell is cast.
The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle will run at Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights April 13-28 and May 25-27. The projection show will eventually make its way to Universal Orlando later this year. Dates and times have not yet been released.
It's unknown if the Orlando version will also incorporate drones.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.