ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Haunted Mansion attraction at Magic Kingdom now features on-ride PhotoPass service and is the 13th Disney World attraction to do so.

Special Haunted Mansion experiences set for April 13

Magic Kingdom visitors can enjoy special photo ops, themed snack

To celebrate, special photo ops, experiences and a themed snacks will be available on April 13, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

Photographers will be located at different spots outside Haunted Mansion to capture "frightfully fun" moments.

During the day, a photographer will be near the ride's exit with a "Tomb Sweet Tomb" prop. There will also be an animated magic shot at this location. A photographer near the Haunted Mansion hearse will be able to capture a photo of you and the Hitchhiking Ghost. Overat the Liberty Square Riverboat entrance, there will a special magic shot that puts your head inside the Hatbox Ghost's lantern.

In the evening, there will also be special photo ops outside the Memento Mori gift shop.

And, on April 13 only, you can get a 8x10 inch lenticular image that show you and your ghost side at Memento Mori for $13.13.

For those with a sweet tooth, stop by the Liberty Square Market for a Haunted Mansion-inspired brownie.