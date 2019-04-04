ORLANDO, Fla. — Have you ever wanted to spend the night inside Disney World's Cinderella Castle Suite?

Contest prize is overnight stay in Cinderella Castle Suite

The contest benefits the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation

Prize also includes 8 Park Hopper tickets, VIP guide and dinner

PREVIOUSLY: Disney World Offering $12,000 Tour That Includes Cinderella Castle Suite

Well, a new fundraising campaign could make your dreams come true and help at-risk Central Florida children at the same time.

The experience is being offered through Omaze and benefits the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation .

The winner and three guests will score a night in the Cinderella Castle Suite at Magic Kingdom. The grand prize includes eight one-day Disney World Park Hopper tickets, a VIP guide for a day, and dinner at the Grand Floridian Resort. Round-trip airfare and an additional night at a four-star hotel are also included in the prize.

Cinderella Castle Suite is designed to look like a 17th century French chateau and features stained-glass windows, marble floors and a limestone fireplace.

The Cinderella Castle Suite can't be reserved by park guests. So getting a chance to stay overnight in the suite is really a "once in a lifetime" experience.

It doesn't cost anything to enter the contest, but donations increase the number of entries. For example, a $10 donation gets you 100 entries, while a $25 donation gets you 250 entries.

The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. May 16. The winner will then be announced around May 30.