TAMPA, Fla. – Tigris will officially open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on April 19, the theme park announced Thursday.

Triple-launch coaster will be the tallest in Florida

With a 150-foot skyward surge, the new ride will be the tallest triple launch coaster in Florida.

Riders will travel backwards and forwards along 1,800 feet of steel track at speeds of more than 60 mph. The coaster will also feature multiple drops and an inverted heartline roll.

Tigris becomes Busch Gardens' ninth roller coaster, joining a lineup that includes SheiKra, Cheetah Hunt and Cobra's Curse.