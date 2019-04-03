ORLANDO, Fla. — New concept art and details have been revealed for Kat Saka's Kettle, one of the food stalls coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Galaxy's Edge to open May 31 at Disneyland, Aug. 29 at Disney World

The stall, run by grain merchant Kat Saka, will sell a specialty popcorn snack called Outpost Mix. The snack, as Disney describes it, is a combination of sweet and savory flavors.

In addition to popcorn, Kat Saka's Kettle will also sell beverages.

Galaxy's Edge is set in the village of Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu. Other food stalls that visitors will encounter when they explore the land include the Milk Stand, which will sell Blue Milk, and Ronto Roasters, which will sell grilled sausage and roasted pork wrap.