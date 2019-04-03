ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has announced the dates for two of its upcoming festivals.

Food & Wine: August 29-November 23

Festival of the Holidays: November 29-December 30

The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival will run August 29 through November 23, for a record 87 days.

The festival starts the same day that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

In addition to marketplaces serving international cuisine, the food festival will feature live entertainment as part of its Eat to the Beat concert series. The concert series will run August 29 through November 19.

The Eat to the Beat lineup has not yet been released.

Just after the Food & Wine Festival wraps, Epcot will hold its International Festival of the Holidays. The festival will run November 29 through December 30 and feature food, holiday décor and special entertainment.

Candlelight Processional, which includes a celebrity narrator, a mass choir and a live orchestra, will be back for the holiday event.