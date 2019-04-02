ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld is the latest theme park in Orlando to be designated a certified autism center.

The park announced Tuesday that it joined sister parks Aquatica and Discovery Cove as being designated by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

The certification means SeaWorld's three Orlando parks are all equipped to cater to people who are on the autism spectrum.

SeaWorld had to train all of its workers in autism sensitivity and awareness, including understanding how the condition can affect a person's communication, motor and social skills. Workers will have to go through training every two years to keep the certification.

SeaWorld created a pre-visit planning resources for its website, which include a sensory guide to help parents plan activities around their child's needs. The park also added two designated quiet spaces — one near the front of the park, and another in the new Sesame Street land.

The Aquatica and Discovery Cove parks in Orlando acquired their autism center certifications earlier this year. SeaWorld's sister park Sesame Place in Pennsylvania became the first theme park in the world to get its designation last year.