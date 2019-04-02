ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney's villains will take over Magic Kingdom this summer.

Magic Kingdom to hold after-hours event inspired by Disney villains

The event will feature stage show, themed food and merchandise

Dozens of attractions will be open during the event

They will be part of a special after-hours event held on select nights between June 6 and August 8, Disney World announced Tuesday .

The event will feature the Maleficent dragon float, themed food, merchandise and a new stage show called "Villains Unite the Night."

Hades and Meg from Hercules, Jafar, Maleficent, Dr. Facilier and The Queen will take part in the show.

The characters, however, will not be participating in meet-and-greets during the event.

Dozens of Magic Kingdom attractions will be open during the event with some, like Pirates and Space Mountain, receiving villians-themed changes, Disney said.

Tickets to the after-hours event will go on sale April 29 and cost $139 in advance and $144 on event night. Annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can get a $30 discount.