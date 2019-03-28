ORLANDO, Fla. – KareKare Curl, the new attraction at Aquatica Orlando, will open to the public on April 12, the water park announced Thursday.

The slide features a vertical wave wall that will take riders on a "high-adrenaline, weightless adventure," SeaWorld said in a news release. The ride can accommodate two passengers at a time.

KareKare comes from the Maori word for "waves," according to SeaWorld.

The opening of KareKare Curl is part of SeaWorld's company-wide strategy to open new attractions at its parks every year. On Wednesday, Sesame Street debuted at SeaWorld Orlando. This spring, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is expected to open its newest coaster, Tigris.