WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida will celebrate the grand opening of its Lego Movie World on Wednesday, but on Tuesday, Spectrum Bay News 9 is getting a sneak peek.

Legoland Florida to open Lego Movie World on March 27

New land will feature rides, characters and taco shop

Spectrum Bay News 9 to get sneak peek on Tuesday

Characters like Princess Unikitty, Emmet and Benny will all be featured in the new land, which is a mixture of both films from the Lego Movie universe. So don't be surprised when you see a triple decker couch inside the Masters of Flight attraction.

Unikitty's Disco Ball Drop ride will be just exhilarating enough for 2 to 12 year olds, the park’s target audience.

The Battle of Bricksburg is a water feature ride where the Duplo Aliens are trying to take over Emmet’s home town. It replaces the World of Chima Quest for Chi ride.

Speaking of Emmet, he and Lucy and Princess UniKitty will be on hand for selfies and hugs.

And who could forgot Benny the Astronaut—he’ll be there too—and check out his spaceship playground.

Finally the Taco Tuesday—scratch that—Taco Everyday shop will offer TACOS!

All this is coming up in Tuesday's On The Town report.