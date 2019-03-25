ORLANDO, Fla. -- Once again, Disney World is offering a live stream of one its fireworks shows.
- Disney to live stream Illuminations on April 9
- Live stream begins at 8:55 p.m. ET
- Illuminations to end its run this summer
A broadcast of Epcot's IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth is set for April 9. It was original scheduled for March 28, but Disney announced the new date on Thursday. A reason for the change was not given.
The live stream will be available on the official Disney Parks Blog starting at 8:55 p.m. ET.
IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth is set to end its run this summer. A new nighttime show called "Epcot Forever" is set to debut this fall and will serve as a temporary replacement.
The new show is part of a multi-year transformation at Epcot, which includes redesinged entrance, a new play pavilion and two new rides--a Guardians of the Galaxy coaster and a Ratatouille attraction in the France pavilion.
