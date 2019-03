ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Orlando passholders will be able to preview the park's new Sesame Street-themed land this weekend.

Previews will be held March 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the theme park announced Friday.

During the preview, passholders will be given exclusive access to the new land, with chances to enjoy newly themed rides, watch a parade and meet Sesame Street characters.

Due to limited capacity, entry into Sesame Street is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Professional cameras and GoPros will not be permitted during the event, SeaWorld said in a blog post.

Sesame Street will officially open to the public on March 27.