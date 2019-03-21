ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World visitors who say they were injured on the PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom have filed lawsuits against the company, court documents show.

Disney World visitors say they were injured on PeopleMover

Lawsuits claim ride abruptly stopped, causing vehicles to hit each other

ELSEWHERE: Boy's foot, leg crushed on E.T. ride at Universal Orlando, lawsuit claims

In a lawsuit filed in late February in Orange County, New Jersey couple Heather and John Tregidgo claim they were injured on the Tomorrowland ride during a visit in June 2015. The couple said they were riding the PeopleMover with their two children when it abruptly stopped in the dark Space Mountain section.

"After the cart containing the Tregidgo Family came to a stop it was struck from behind by a trailing cart," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges Disney "carelessly and negligently maintained" the PeopleMover, calling the ride "dangerous."

Heather Tregidgo, according to the lawsuit, suffered injuries that required hospitalization and surgery.

The couple is seeking damages in excess of $15,000.

In a separate incident, Kristie Deieso said she was injured on the ride during a visit in February 2017. Deieso's lawsuit, which was filed earlier this month, claims the ride malfunctioned, causing the vehicles to "crash into one another."

Deieso received injuries that caused "pain and impairment," the lawsuit said.

She is also seeking damages in excess of $15,000.

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover is a tram ride that takes passengers on a 10-minute narrated tour through Tomorrowland.