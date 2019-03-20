ORLANDO, Fla. – Surfside Inn and Suites, Universal Orlando's newest hotel, has an official opening date.

Surfside Inn and Suites to open June 27

Universal's new "value" hotel has 750 rooms

Sister hotel, Dockside Inn and Suites, opens next year

The 750-room Surfside Inn and Suites will open on June 27, Universal announced Wednesday.

Surfside will feature décor inspired by the beach and the ocean. The hotel will have both standard rooms with two queen beds as well as two-bedroom suites.

Universal has designated Surfside as a "value" hotel, with standard rooms starting at $85 per night.

Guests staying at the hotel will also have access to benefits like early park admission and complimentary shuttle bus transportation to the parks and Universal CityWalk.

Surfside's sister hotel, Dockside Inn and Suites, will open May 2020 and is accepting reservations.

Together, Surfside and Dockside make up Universal's Endless Summer Resort.

The resort is located near International Drive and Universal Boulevard at the former site of the Wet 'n' Wild water park, which closed in 2016.