ORLANDO, Fla. -- John T. Reilly, SeaWorld Entertainment's chief operating officer, is set to leave the company on March 31.

"We thank John for his contributions during his 34-year tenure at SeaWorld and wish him the best going forward," SeaWorld CEO Gus Antorcha said in a statement Tuesday.

Reilly took over as interim CEO after the resignation of Joel Manby in February 2018. Last month, SeaWorld announced that Gustavo "Gus" Antorcha, a former Carnival Cruise Lines executive, would take over as CEO.

SeaWorld has been experiencing a comeback, reporting gains in both attendance and revenue in recent years.

The company had been struggling following the release of the 2013 documentary Blackfish.

Since shifting its focus away from killer whales, the SeaWorld has been opening new attractions at each of its parks.

In Orlando, the company is set to open at Sesame Street-themed land later this month. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will debut a new roller coaster called Tigris this spring.