KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Live!, the water park coming to Magaritaville Resort Orlando, is hiring.
The park is looking to fill positions in a variety of areas, including admissions, lifeguarding, security, food and beverage, maintenance and retail.
Island H2O Live! representatives will be at the Orlando Job Fair on March 20 to interview candidates as well as share more information about park.
The free event will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Orlando at 5905 International Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those interested in attending can register their spot here.
Island H2O Live! will feature multiple attractions, including body slides, mat racers, tube slides and a lazy river.
An opening date for the water park has not yet been announced.
