ORLANDO, Fla. -- Walt Disney World Resort is offering a new experience that lets visitors become a mermaid.

Select Disney World Resort hotels have launched Mermaid School, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

During the one-hour-long classes, attendees will be fitted with a tail and taught how to swim like a mermaid.

Classes will be held on select dates at Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resort.

The experience is $50 per person and is available to "guests ages 4 and older," according to the blog post.

Reservations for Mermaid School can be made by calling 407-WDW-PLAY.

Mermaid School is just one of the many new experiences being offered at Disney World resort hotels. For the young swashbucklers in your family, one hotel will soon offer Captain Hook's Pirate Crew.

The new group experience will be held at Disney's Beach Club Resort and will teach young recruits the "pirate ways." Kids ages 4-12 will be able to embark on a treasure hunt, set sail on a pontoon boat and eat a hearty pirate-themed feast.

Captain Hook's Pirate Crew, which begins April 28, costs $55 per child. Reservations can be made by calling 407-824-KIDS.