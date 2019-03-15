ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Orlando is planning to host a new fun run that will take participants through the Sesame Street area of the park.

SeaWorld to host Furry Friends Fun Run

The Sesame Street-themed race will take place on May 11

RELATED: SeaWorld sets opening date for Sesame Street

The first-ever Furry Friends Fun Run will be held on May 11. The race will benefit Sesame Street's Yellow Feather Fund, which supports early education and social impact programs.

SeaWorld says participants can skip, jog or stroll their way through the run's 3-mile course. Those who finish will receive medals and Sesame Street-inspired awards.

The Furry Friends Fun Run will begin at 7:15 a.m.

Advanced registration is open now through April 27 and costs $35 per person. Regular registration will be April 28-May 10 and cost $40 per person.

Registering for the run on race day will cost $45.

SeaWorld is offering a 10 percent discount for members of the military, SeaWorld passholders and children under the age of 7.

To register for the Furry Friends Fun Run, visit seaworld.com/orlando.

Meanwhile, SeaWorld's Sesame Street-themed land is set to debut on March 27. The new land features six rides, character meet-and-greets and scenes recreated from the children's TV series.