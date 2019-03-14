ORLANDO, Fla. -- Chef Jose Andres' Spanish restaurant, Jaleo, opens for dinner at Disney Springs Sunday.

Menu includes traditional and contemporary Spanish cuisine

Adjacent quick-service concept Pepe by Jose Andres will also open

The new restaurant will serve a mixture of traditional and contemporary Spanish cuisine, including wood-fired paellas, wood-grilled Iberico pork and Spanish chicken fritters.

The Disney Springs location will be the fifth Jaleo restaurant in the U.S. and the largest one to date. A total of 280 new jobs were created with the addition of the Disney Springs location, according to a news release.

Spanish firm Capella Garcia Arquitectura designed the building, which takes its inspiration from the artichoke.

Pepe by Jose Andres, the nearby quick-service concept, will be open for lunch and dinner the same day.

It's the first brick-and-mortar location of the popular Spanish food truck and will feature a menu that includes sandwiches, gazpachos, salads and sangria.

To start, Jaleo will only be offering dinner service. Lunch service is expected to begin later this month.

Jaleo reservations can be made by calling 321-348-3211 or via OpenTable.