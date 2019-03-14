ORLANDO, Fla. -- Remember the baby masai giraffe that was born on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom?
- Newest baby giraffe joins herd at Kilimanjaro Safaris
- Jabari was born at the attraction on January 14
- His name means "brave one" in Swahili
Well, his name is Jabari and he can now be seen roaming the savanna area of the attraction, Disney announced Thursday.
The giraffe calf was born on January 14 to mother Mara, who into labor just feet away from the Kilimanjaro Safari ride vehicles as guests looked on.
Jabari, who now stands at 7 feet tall, has spent the last few months in backstage habitat bonding with his mother, according to Animal & Sciences Operations director Scott Terrell.
The two-month old calf can be identified by the heart-shaped spot on his neck. His name means "brave one" Swahili.
Jabari's birth was part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan.
According to Disney, there are believed to be roughly 32,000 Masai giraffes left in the wild.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.