ORLANDO, Fla. -- MegaCon Orlando has added a Doctor and his companion to this year's celebrity lineup.
- David Tennant, Billie Piper coming to MegaCon Orlando
- Both starred in the hit BBC TV series "Doctor Who"
- MegaCon Orlando: May 16-19
Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Billie Piper will reunite at the convention in May.
Tennant played the Tenth Doctor, while Piper portrayed shop assistant Rose in the hit BBC television series.
They join a lineup that includes Patrick Warburton (Family Guy), Zachary Levi (Shazam!), Rose McIver (iZombie), and the cast of Back to the Future.
The convention will also feature appearances by comic book artists, cosplayers, and an exhibit hall with more than 400,000 square feet of merchandise.
MegaCon Orlando will be held May 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.