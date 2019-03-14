ORLANDO, Fla. -- MegaCon Orlando has added a Doctor and his companion to this year's celebrity lineup.

Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Billie Piper will reunite at the convention in May.

Tennant played the Tenth Doctor, while Piper portrayed shop assistant Rose in the hit BBC television series.

They join a lineup that includes Patrick Warburton (Family Guy), Zachary Levi (Shazam!), Rose McIver (iZombie), and the cast of Back to the Future.

The convention will also feature appearances by comic book artists, cosplayers, and an exhibit hall with more than 400,000 square feet of merchandise.

MegaCon Orlando will be held May 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center.