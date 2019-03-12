ORLANDO, Fla. — Harry Potter fans will soon be able to zip through the Forbidden Forest when Universal Orlando's newest roller coaster opens this summer.

Universal reveals details about its Hagrid coaster

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure to open June 13

Riding the motorcycle or in the sidecar will give riders two different experiences

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will open June 13 in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Hogsmeade section of Universal's Islands of Adventure.

In a video released Tuesday morning, Tom Felton (who played Draco Malfoy in the eight Harry Potter films) and art director Alan Gilmore shared a sneak peek at the ride, including the the backstory.

The journey will begin when riders join Hagrid for a session of his Care of Magical Creatures class. From there, they will board enchanted motorbikes, which feature a motorcycle and an adjacent sidecar. Riding the motorcycle or in the sidecar will give riders two different experiences, Universal said.

Once aboard the motorbikes, riders will zip, zoom and twist their way through the Forbidden Forest at up to 50 mph. (Universal planted more than 1,200 live trees to recreate the forest.)

Along the way, riders will encounter several magical creatures, including Fluffy the three-headed dog, Cornish pixies, centaurs and even a new creature that has not yet been revealed.

Riders will also "drop into the endless pit of the Devil's Snare."

The new coaster, which replaces Dragon Challenge, features a height requirement of 48 inches.

Universal promises Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will be the most highly-themed, most immersive coaster experience ever created.