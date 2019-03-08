ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando's newest coaster, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, is set to debut June 13.

The ride, located in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Hogsmeade, will take riders through the Forbidden Forest.

"For the first time ever, guests will fly with Hagrid on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the path of some of the wizarding world's rarest magical creatures," Universal said of the ride in a news release last month.

Beyond the opening date, the name and that brief description, Universal hasn't released many details about the new coaster. Well, all of that is about to change.

Universal will reveal new details about Hagrid's Motorbike Adventure on March 12. Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) will be joined by Wizarding World of Harry Potter art director Alan Gilmore to make the special announcement.

The announcement will be shared on the Universal Orlando website at 8:30 a.m. ET.