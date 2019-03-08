ORLANDO, Fla. – Madame Tussauds Orlando's Justice League exhibit will soon have two new superheroes among its ranks.

The Flash, Cyborg coming to Madame Tussauds Orlando

The figures will be added to the Justice League exhibit

Both will make their debut on April 12

RELATED: Aquaman figure arrives at Madame Tussauds Orlando

The Flash and Cyborg will be added to "Justice League: A Call for Heroes" on April 12.

Like previous wax figures, The Flash and Cyborg will resemble the actors who played the characters in the Justice League film. In this case, that's Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher, respectively.

Flash will be displayed in a running pose. Visitors will get to race against the speedster, as a nearby speedometer gauges their speed.

Cyborg, in his "bionic" pose, will help visitors unlock a hidden code that reveals the location of device Lex Luthor is using against the city.

Both figures join the other DC superheroes already in the exhibit: Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

The interactive exhibit features recreated sets and props.

"We are ecstatic that the Justice League: A Call for Heroes experience now unites the entire DC superhero cast," Madame Tussauds Orlando general manager James Paulding said in a statement.

For more information, visit madametussauds.com/orlando.