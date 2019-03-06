ORLANDO, Fla. — Sesame Street land will open at SeaWorld Orlando on March 27, the theme park announced Wednesday.

New land will replace park's Happy Harbor area

Land will feature six re-themed attractions, play areas and more

Visitors will also be able to walk around recreated sets from the show

The new land, which replaces the park's Happy Harbor area, brings the long-running children's TV series to life.

"With over 30 new ways to play and an award-winning parade, this is an attractions that guests of all ages are going to love," SeaWorld Orlando President Mark Pauls said in a statement.

Sesame Street will include six re-themed rides, including Elmo's Choo Choo Train, Super Grover's Box Car and Big Bird's Twirl 'n' Whirl.

In addition to the rides, the land will feature character meet-and-greets, wet and dry play areas and a daily parade.

Visitors will also be able to walk around Abby Cadabby's garden, Mr. Hopper's store and other scenes recreated from the multi-award winning TV series.

The land will also feature food trucks, including one themed after Cookie Monster.

The announcement comes as Sesame Street celebrates its 50th anniversary.