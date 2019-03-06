ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is set to begin renovations on Epcot's new entrance.

Permit filed for renovation work at Epcot

Disney shared more details about the plans last month

Epcot to get redesigned entrance, new pathways, and more

A permit filed Monday for "Project G: 200D-1" calls for work on the park's north pathways as well as "sitework, demo, hardscape, [and] landscaping."

Just last month, Disney shared more details about its transformation plans for Epcot, which include a redesigned entrance with new pathways, green spaces, and a redesign for the fountain. The new entrance will pay homage to the park's original entrance.

The entrance's redesign also will call for the removal of the Leave a Legacy monoliths. The structures will be moved to an area just outside the park's entrance.