ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld is removing polystyrene-foam dinnerware from all 12 of its parks, the company announced Tuesday.

The Orlando-based company said foam bowls, plates and trays will no longer be used at any of its dining locations. In their place, SeaWorld will use items made from 100 percent recycled material.

"With millions of meals served in the parks each year, the removal of polystyrene foam products, which are not biodegradable, helps keep them out of local landfills, as well as the ocean ecosystem," SeaWorld said in a news release.

The move comes less than a year after SeaWorld ditched all single-use plastic straws, plastic coffee stirrers, and plastic bags at its parks.

SeaWorld operates theme parks and water parks in Orlando, Tampa, San Antonio, San Diego, Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and Williamsburg, Virginia.