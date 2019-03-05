ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld is removing polystyrene-foam dinnerware from all 12 of its parks, the company announced Tuesday.
- SeaWorld to remove foam dinnerware from its 12 parks
- Foam plates, bowls, trays will no longer be used at dining locations
- Move comes less than a year after company ditched plastic straws, bags
The Orlando-based company said foam bowls, plates and trays will no longer be used at any of its dining locations. In their place, SeaWorld will use items made from 100 percent recycled material.
"With millions of meals served in the parks each year, the removal of polystyrene foam products, which are not biodegradable, helps keep them out of local landfills, as well as the ocean ecosystem," SeaWorld said in a news release.
The move comes less than a year after SeaWorld ditched all single-use plastic straws, plastic coffee stirrers, and plastic bags at its parks.
SeaWorld operates theme parks and water parks in Orlando, Tampa, San Antonio, San Diego, Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.