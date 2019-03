ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment continues to bounce back, with increases in attendance and revenue in 2018, the company reported Thursday.

SeaWorld reports gains in attendance, revenue

22.6 million visitors in 2018; Revenue hit $1.37 billion

SeaWorld plans to open several new attractions this year

Attendance grew to 22.6 million visitors, an 8.6 percent increase from the previous year. Revenue was also up 8.6 percent, hitting $1.37 billion.

SeaWorld also reported positive gains in its fourth quarter, with attendance reaching to 4.6 million guests and revenue rising to $280 million, a 5.5 percent increase from the same quarter in 2017.

This is the first time in several years that SeaWorld has reported an annual uptick in both attendance and revenue. Following the release of the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which criticized SeaWorld's treatment of killer whales, the company's finances and attendance were in steady decline.

SeaWorld on Thursday attributed 2018's growth to its pricing strategies, marketing initiatives and slate of new attractions.

"We have an exciting line-up of new rides, attractions and events across our parks planned for 2019," SeaWorld COO John Reilly said in a statement. "I believe this is our best line up ever with a new ride, attraction or event in almost every one of our 12 parks."

SeaWorld is scheduled to open a Sesame Street-themed land in Orlando this spring. The 6-acre land will feature 6 newly-themed attractions, including a family-friendly coaster. Visitors will also be able to walk through sets recreated from the TV series, including the 123 stoop.

In Tampa, Busch Gardens will roll out a brand-new launch coaster called Tigris, which is scheduled to open this spring.

SeaWorld will also open new attractions at its parks in San Antonio, including Turtle Reef, an interactive turtle exhibit; and Sea Swinger, which will spin riders 180 degrees in both directions.

The company recently named a new CEO. Gus Antorcha, who previously worked as an executive with Carnival Cruises, replaced interim CEO John Reilly.

"I am thrilled to have joined this team at such an exciting time for our company as we close out a strong year and enter into 2019," Antorcha said in a statement.