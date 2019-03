ORLANDO, Fla. – The Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival will soon return to Disney World.

The festival, which kicks off March 6, features topiaries inspired by Disney characters, colorful gardens, plenty of food and live music.

In addition to some returning favorites like the butterfly house and the floating mini gardens, guests can enjoy several new things at this year's festival.

4 New Outdoor Kitchens

Four new outdoor kitchen join the lineup this year, bringing the total to 17.

The new booths are Arbor at The Gardeners Terrace, Flavor Full Kitchen Hosted by AdventHealth, The Citrus Blossom and Trowel & Trellis Hosted by IMPOSSIBLE Foods.

Citrus Blossom will feature dishes infused with lemons, oranges and limes. The menu includes lobster tail with grilled lemon, tuna tataki with mango and avocado, and crispy citrus chicken.

At Trowel & Trellis, all the dishes are meat-free, and include options like grilled street corn on the cob; a farmhouse meatball with spinach and marinated vegetables, served with lentil bread; and a chocolate pudding terrarium with avocado cream and pomegranate.

To see the full list of Outdoor Kitchens as well as menus, click here .

Garden Rocks concerts every night

The Garden Rocks Concert Series expands to seven days a week this year. Yep, there will be a concert every night of the festival. The concerts will take place at the America Gardens Theatre at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m. Musical acts set to perform include Glass Tiger, Wang Chung, Simple Plan, Rick Springfield and Sister Hazel.

For the complete concert lineup and schedule, click here .

Bo Peep Topiary

The festival features dozens of creative topiaries scattered around Epcot. This year, Bo Peep and her sheep will join her Toy Story pals Woody and Buzz Lightyear near Mouse Gear. In addition to topiary, the nearby garden and playground will get the Toy Story treatment and will be called Bo Peep's Training Grounds.

Bo Peep and her sheep join #ToyStory pals Woody and Buzz this year! #FreshEpcot pic.twitter.com/PXEToSd8YU — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) February 27, 2019

Health Full Trail and Play Full Garden

In addition to the Flavor Full outdoor kitchen, there will also be a new trail and garden nearby. Located along the Imagination Walkway, the Health Full Trail presented by AdventHealth as well as the Play Full garden will focus on health and wellness. There will also be a decompression area where guests can relax and unwind.

Orange Bird Souvenir Cup

An Orange Bird Souvenir Cup will be avaliable at The Citrus Blossom outdoor kitchen. A non-alcoholic drink, an orange cream slushy, will be served in the sipper cup.

CHECK THIS OUT: An Orange Bird Sipper Cup will be available during the Epcot Flower & Garden Festival this year #FreshEpcot pic.twitter.com/p86SkBASYJ — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) February 27, 2019

The Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival runs March 6 to June 3.