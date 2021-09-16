LOS ANGELES — Visitors to theme parks in Los Angeles County, be prepared to show proof of vaccination.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will order Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain to require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the theme park starting next month.

What You Need To Know LA County health officials will require visitors to theme parks in Los Angeles to show proof of vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test before entry



The new health order will go into effect next month at Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain



The new order will also require attendees to outdoor mega events (10,000 people) to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test



The order comes as the delta variant continues to increase coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Los Angeles county

LA County health department officials said they are modifying their current health order to require attendees to outdoor mega-events, which is more than 10,000 people, to provide proof of vaccination or show a negative test within 72 hours before attending that event. Indoor mega-events already require proof of immunization or a negative test for visitors before entry.

An LA health official confirmed that theme parks would be part of the new order, releasing Friday.

"Yes, they [theme parks] are included," said a Los Angeles County health department spokesperson in an email to Spectrum News on Thursday. "We will have a briefing tomorrow to go over this information."

The mandate comes as the delta variant continues to sweep across LA county, increasing positive coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Health department officials on Wednesday reported another 37 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 1,930 new positive coronavirus cases in the county. More than half of those newly deceased were age 65 and over, ten between the ages of 50 and 64, and six between 30 and 49.

In total, there have been more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 across the county and 25,748 deaths.

"We in public health believe that targeted vaccination mandates are an important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage in our county and ending the pandemic," said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a news release.

Ferrer added that vaccination mandates are an essential tool to prevent more COVID-19 surges.

"This is a reasonable path forward that can position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges," she said.

The new vaccine mandate order will also include bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges.

Health officials said customers and employees at bars, breweries, wineries, nightclubs, and lounges would need to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 7 and both doses by Nov. 4.

Visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before entry.

Last month, when the health department issued an outdoor mask mandate for mega-events and sporting events, the guidance did not include theme parks.

Both parks follow current health guidelines that require visitors to wear face coverings worn in indoor venues regardless of vaccination status.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said that they are reviewing the proposed health order.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority and we continue to comply with all current LA county health guidelines," said a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson in an email to Spectrum News. "Theme parks have not been categorized as mega-event venues in previous county health orders and have different operational capabilities and practices. We are reviewing the updated order with health officials with that context in mind.”

A Six Flags Magic Mountain spokesman did not return a Spectrum News message seeking comment.

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain are located in Los Angeles County.

Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm would not be subject to the new vaccine mandates since they are located in Orange County.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We updated the story with a response from Universal Studios Hollywood. (Sept. 16, 2021)