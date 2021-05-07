BUENA PARK, Calif. — After being closed for more than a year, Knott's Berry Farm has reopened for season pass holders.

For the next two weeks, annual pass holders will get early access to the Western-themed theme park before reopening to the public.

What You Need To Know Since the state released guidelines allowing theme parks to reopen, operators are ramping up operations



Knott's Berry Farm will reopen to the public on May 21, and reopen the waterpark on May 29



Vaccinated out-of-state visitors can now buy tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood



Disney is reopening the Paradise Pier hotel on June 15

Knott's will reopen to the public on May 21. The Cedar Fair-owned company also announced that Knott's Soak City Waterpark would reopen on May 29, and tickets can be purchased starting May 10.

The reopening comes as Knott's celebrates its 100th anniversary. The theme park, which started as a roadside attraction to keep guests waiting for chicken dinners at Mrs. Knott's restaurant, will feature a new ride called Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair dark ride and an illuminated K logo on top of the Sky Tower attraction.

The park’s new redesigned Sky Tower "K" will light up the Buena Park skyline with over 6,000 individual LEDs that can create over 16 million color combinations. See our new K tower each night during Knott's 100th Anniversary Celebration beginning May 21. #Knotts100 pic.twitter.com/AkBtKMBm4a — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) May 1, 2021

Knott's, along with other theme parks across the state, has been closed for more than a year since the coronavirus pandemic began affecting operations in March 2020. The state closed theme parks as part of an effort to curb mass gatherings and slow the spread of the virus.

Knott's hosted a series of themed outdoor food festivals throughout the year that other theme parks eventually replicated to continue some operations.

Two months ago, the state loosened its rules and allowed theme parks to reopen at a limited capacity and only to in-state visitors.

Since the release of the state's new guidelines, Disney, Universal, and other theme parks, which are significant generators of tourism and economic activity, began ramping up operations.

Here is some of the latest theme park news:

Universal Studios Hollywood

Vaccinated out-of-state visitors can now buy tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood, a Universal spokeswoman said.

"In accordance with government guidelines, out-of-state guests age 16 and over who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are now eligible to visit Universal Studios Hollywood," the statement said.

Last month, state health officials added an addendum when they released the governor's Blueprint for a Safer Economy guidelines that provides a roadmap of what businesses can and can't do.

The addendum gives businesses such as theme parks the ability to increase attendance capacity so long as their visitors can show proof of complete vaccination for COVID-19.

Out-of-state visitors can only purchase the tickets at Universal's front gate ticket booths and must show ID and proof of vaccination. Tickets will eventually be available online.

Universal Studios Hollywood reopened at a limited capacity on April 16.

Disneyland Resort

With the reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure last month and the overwhelming response, Disney is preparing to open up more of its hotels and restaurants.

On May 28, Disney is reopening the Napa Rose and Storytellers Café at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

On June 15, the Paradise Pier Hotel will reopen with limited capacity, the company announced Thursday. The Disneyland Hotel remains closed.

After being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney is slowly reopening its properties in accordance to state health guidelines. Disney's Grand Californian Hotel opened on April 29. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopened on April 30, with limited capacity.

Disney also unveiled the costumes cast members will wear when the Avengers Campus opens on June 4.