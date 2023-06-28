Sherwin Banfield's tree sculpture called "Botanical Boombox: Brooklyn Branch" can be seen and heard. Banfield uses a solar power musical system to bring the sounds of Brooklyn hip-hop to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

"It's a tree that's a symbol of hip-hop. Each branch represents a Brooklyn neighborhood," Banfield said.

What You Need To Know "Power of Trees" is the summer and fall exhibition at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden There are nearly 4,000 trees on the 52-acre site



The exhibition is anchored by six site-specific sculptures from emerging New York artists



The garden's 52 most extraordinary trees are highlighted through scientific, horticultural and personal narratives at the exhibition

His work is one of six sculptures co-commissioned by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and the AnkhLave Arts Alliance as part of an installation called "Branching Out: Trees as Community Hosts."

It is the centerpiece of a summer and fall exhibition and program series at the garden called "Power of Trees." It is a tribute to the thousands of trees on the 52-acre site.

"We have some some amazing trees here, almost 4,000 trees, and what's great here is they come from all over the world," said Brooklyn Botanic Garden President Adrian Benepe.

Visitors will learn much more about 52 of the garden's most extraordinary trees and their superpowers, like providing oxygen and absorbing pollution, which help fight climate change.

"Most of the carbon in this city is being stored in the big old trees in the woodland areas of Van Cortlandt Park, Prospect Park, Pelham Bay Park," Benepe said.

Arborist Travis Wolf says trees are important, so taking care of the ones at the garden is a big job.

Wolf and his colleague Jake Nager spend every day looking out for the health and safety of the thousands of trees at the garden.

"It's like my family now. I've been here for 15-plus years. I've been working on them. All the arborists that came before me have been working on them. I absolutely love the trees. They are the most important part of any garden," Wolf said.

"Power of Trees" also features an immersive sound bath musical performance, interactive indoor exhibitions, special tours, tree cultivation classes for adults and programs for kids and families. It runs through Oct. 22.