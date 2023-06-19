"This Is New York: 100 Years of the City in Art and Pop Culture" is a new exhibition at the Museum of the City of New York.

It is an interactive exhibit that takes a look at all the ways the city has inspired storytelling across all art forms.

What You Need To Know "This Is New York: 100 Years of the City in Art and Pop Culture" is an exhibition at the Museum of the City of New York. The exhibit takes up the entire third floor of the museum in East Harlem



It features a special gallery called "You Are Here" that is dedicated to New York film history



The exhibition runs through July 21 of next year

"Some of it is about loving New York. Some of it is about being irritated by New York, and sort of all the wonderful and strong mixed emotions people feel about the city," said Sarah Henry, the chief curator and interim director of the museum.

The exhibition is massive. It takes up the entire third floor of the museum and includes works of art, plus movie and television ephemera like Robert DeNiro's robe from his role as Jake LaMotta in "Raging Bull."

Henry says the exhibition has been in the works for nearly five years, opening just in time to celebrate the museum's 100th birthday year.

"It was exciting to look back, and think about how New York was in the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and then to look ahead at the same time," Henry said.

There are areas of the exhibition devoted to streets and subways, the places where New Yorkers live and gather. There is also a film lover's dream — the immersive 16-screen experience featuring hundreds of movies made about the city over the years, called "You Are Here."

There are also cool photos from movie sets all over town.

"They have absorbed the stories of New York and the images of New York through film, television, books and literature, photography and paintings, and this exhibition is about all the ways we carry around a piece of New York with us," Henry said.

Henry says the exhibition is about more than just how New York inspires artists, but the way it is a place to observe human life and the human condition.

The exhibition runs through July 21 of next year.