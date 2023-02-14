Located on busy Fifth Avenue in the shadow of the Empire State Building, the area around the Marble Collegiate Church is rarely peaceful. Inside is a different story, however.

This is especially true inside the room where parishioners walk the church's labyrinth, which was installed in 2012.

What You Need To Know The labyrinth at the Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan has reopened to the public for the first time in nearly three years



It was first installed in 2012 in the landmark church building on Fifth Avenue and 29th Street



Labyrinths have been used as a spiritual tool for thousands of years



The Marble Collegiate Church labyrinth, which is not a maze, is based on a labyrinth from the 13th century from a cathedral in France

"We're one of the only permanent walkable labyrinths in New York City, and this is the only one that's inlaid with marble," Christina Morano Keiser, the church's director of media and communications, said.

The church is one of the oldest in the city, dating back to 1628. The current building was erected in 1854.

Labyrinths have been used as a spiritual tool for thousands of years. The one at the Marble Collegiate Church is based on one at the Chartres Cathedral in France that dates back to the 13th century.

Parishioner and staff member Baleta McKenzie appreciates the benefits of the labyrinth for prayer and mediation.

"Walking these lines allows me to be more focused and to be deliberate about exactly how I want to walk the path," McKenzie said.

For another parishioner and staff member, Jisselle Tavares Fernandez, walking the labyrinth is a perfect way to take a little break from hectic city life.

"The meditation that you can have here, is, it can change your day," Tavares Fernandez said.

The labyrinth is open to the public Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. during the Lenten season through Easter. Admission is free.