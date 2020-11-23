The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will look a little different this year, but Broadway performances will still be a part of it.

What You Need To Know Every year the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade brings a multitude of incredible performances- including Broadway Shows- into homes across America



Despite theaters currently being dark, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has found a way for the show to go on

"As the creative producer of a tradition that is 94 years old, you know, there are certain, format pieces of the show that I always keep in place. The Turkey's going to be at the front. The Rockettes are going to kick early in the show. There's going to be Broadway for a while. Santa is at the end, there are certain format changes that no matter what we don't change and then something like a pandemic comes along. Will it look the same? No. Will it feel the same? No. Will the energy do different? Yes, but also 2020 is different," said Wesley Whatley, the Creative Producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.



In order to continue their tradition of bringing Broadway into homes across the country, NBC and Macy’s opted to pre-tape this year’s performances in the heart of the theater district on 46th street.



"Both 'Ain't Too Proud' and 'Mean Girls' will return to our stage, which we're really excited to welcome them back. And then brand new, we've got 'Jagged Little Pill' and drum roll 'Hamilton'. All four of those shows will be performing special performances this Thanksgiving," shared Whatley



Whatley got emotional when describing what his hope was for this years parade.



"My hope this Thanksgiving is that we have a safe parade that our audience tunes in, appreciates that the tradition move forward, is grateful to see some art and some theater and some culture on display. I hope America tunes in and sees New York and the performers of New York giving their all in a brief moment after a year of not having that opportunity. My hope this year is that our stage is an opportunity for those performers to have the limelight and for America to have a sense of normalcy, to experience a tradition that they love. And for that to give them comfort. That's my hope for this Thanksgiving," Whatley concluded tearfully.