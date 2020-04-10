How are Broadway's biggest names adjusting to being at home instead of on stage? Watch On Stage At Home, a special two-night event featuring the best of Broadway sharing how they’re handling the Coronavirus pandemic.
Frank DiLella hosts from his home, and the two episodes include personal videos sent by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marisa Tomei, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Debra Messing, Ben Vereen, Tituss Burgess, Fran Drescher, Matthew Morrison and literally dozens more explaining how they’re coping with being shut indoors, showing off their children, their pets, what they’re cooking, their hobbies, performing songs, and offering words of hope and inspiration.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the first part of the special below.
Watch part two on Sunday, April 12 at 7:30pm on this page, or our Facebook and Twitter pages.
FULL LIST OF SPECIAL GUESTS
Saturday
Andrew Lloyd Weber
Iain Armitage
Gavin Creel
Fran Drescher
Alysha Umphress
Ana Villafane
Tony Yazbeck
Sergio Trujillo
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
Jeff Blumenkrantz
Elizabeth Stanley
Brandon Uranowitz
Betty Buckley
Phillipa Soo
Steven Pasquale
Kelli O’Hara
Linda Lavin
Billy Stritch
Erika Jayne
Jessie Mueller
Lea Salonga
Adrienne Warren
Ben Vereen
Tituss Burgess
Beth Leavel
Alan Cumming
Colin Donnell
Patti Murin
Chita Rivera
Brian Stokes Mitchell
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Jenn Colella
Kat McPhee
David Foster
Gideon Glick
Christopher Sieber
Joshua Henry
Cheyenne Jackson
Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Robert Lopez
Orfeh
Andy Karl
Cristin Milioti
Sunday
Helene Yorke
Matthew Morrison
Angie Schworer
Marisa Tomei
Robyn Hurder
Cylde Alves
Jeanna de Waal
Alysha Umphress
Debra Messing
Shoshanna Bean
Paige Davis
Sierra Boggess
Jerry Mitchell
Julie Halston
Ali Stroker
Taylor Dayne
Corey Cott
Michael Urie
Laura Osnes
Patrick Page
Andrew Rannells
Betty Gilpin
Colton Ryan
Kerry Butler
Cady Huffman
Ramin Karimloo
Jason Robert Brown
Paul Alexander Nolan
Kristen Chenoweth
Josh Bryant
Ariana DeBose
Nikki M James
Ciara Renee
Christopher Fitzgerald
Jackie Hoffman
James Monroe Iglehart
Andrew Rannells
Ashley Park
Christopher Sieber
Judith Light