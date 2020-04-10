How are Broadway's biggest names adjusting to being at home instead of on stage? Watch On Stage At Home, a special two-night event featuring the best of Broadway sharing how they’re handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

Frank DiLella hosts from his home, and the two episodes include personal videos sent by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marisa Tomei, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Debra Messing, Ben Vereen, Tituss Burgess, Fran Drescher, Matthew Morrison and literally dozens more explaining how they’re coping with being shut indoors, showing off their children, their pets, what they’re cooking, their hobbies, performing songs, and offering words of hope and inspiration.

FULL LIST OF SPECIAL GUESTS

Saturday

Andrew Lloyd Weber

Iain Armitage

Gavin Creel

Fran Drescher

Alysha Umphress

Ana Villafane

Tony Yazbeck

Sergio Trujillo

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Jeff Blumenkrantz

Elizabeth Stanley

Brandon Uranowitz

Betty Buckley

Phillipa Soo

Steven Pasquale

Kelli O’Hara

Linda Lavin

Billy Stritch

Erika Jayne

Jessie Mueller

Lea Salonga

Adrienne Warren

Ben Vereen

Tituss Burgess

Beth Leavel

Alan Cumming

Colin Donnell

Patti Murin

Chita Rivera

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Jenn Colella

Kat McPhee

David Foster

Gideon Glick

Christopher Sieber

Joshua Henry

Cheyenne Jackson

Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Robert Lopez

Orfeh

Andy Karl

Cristin Milioti

Sunday

Helene Yorke

Matthew Morrison

Angie Schworer

Marisa Tomei

Robyn Hurder

Cylde Alves

Jeanna de Waal

Debra Messing

Shoshanna Bean

Paige Davis

Sierra Boggess

Jerry Mitchell

Julie Halston

Ali Stroker

Taylor Dayne

Corey Cott

Michael Urie

Laura Osnes

Patrick Page

Andrew Rannells

Betty Gilpin

Colton Ryan

Kerry Butler

Cady Huffman

Ramin Karimloo

Jason Robert Brown

Paul Alexander Nolan

Kristen Chenoweth

Josh Bryant

Ariana DeBose

Nikki M James

Ciara Renee

Christopher Fitzgerald

Jackie Hoffman

James Monroe Iglehart

Ashley Park

Judith Light