FLORIDA — You can get into almost any museum Saturday free of charge because it is Museum Day.

Dozens of Bay, Central Florida museums are participating

Search the Smithsonian Magazine's site for participating museums here

More than 1,500 museums and cultural institutions are offering free admission.

It is the 15th year for Smithsonian Magazine's one-day event!

And a large number of Bay and Central Florida area museums are on the list.

That includes the Polk Museum of Art, the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature and Tampa Museum of Art.

Plus, there is the Orlando Museum of Art, the Orange County Regional History Center and the Mennello Museum of American Art.