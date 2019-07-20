KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The vice president is set to arrive at around 1:05 p.m. to address Apollo 11's legacy. Continuing the pomp and circumstance that has been happening at the space coast all week and beyond in honor of the momentous moon landing.

Celebrations have been happening at the space coast for the past week and beyond.

The Apollo/Saturn V Center recently got a makeover ahead of the momentous occasion.

It has been 50 years since NASA astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins — took a giant leap for mankind. And 50 years later, we are still in awe.

At the Apollo / Saturn Five Center, which got a makeover ahead of the big anniversary, will have some very special visitors.

The two surviving astronauts of the Apollo 11, Aldrin and Collins, will be taking a tour of their old stomping grounds, checking out the launch pad and firing room where their historic mission began.

Thousands of people were working behind the scenes helped make that critical moment happen.

Bob Pearson, the lunar module simulator lead instructor, recalled teaching Armstrong how to land on the moon.

And John Tribe remembers his time as Apollo 11's propulsion manager what it was like when the rocket took off to send Armstrong, Collins and Aldrin to the moon in a room without windows.

"We watch it on a little black and white TV. You could hear it, feel it in the building. You know you're only about 7 miles away, so you could certainly feel it's going," he recalled.

Veteran staff like Ike Rigell, the Apollo 11 deputy launch director, are looking ahead to the next frontier.

"My grandchildren will see the day when we have people on Mars," he opined.

Rigell is the only living member of the senior management team. His hoped to forge new paths and explore new frontiers has been passed down and passed down - and likely will continue for generations to come.