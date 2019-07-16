KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Tuesday marks 50 years since the launch that took the Apollo 11 crew to the moon. It was a launch that change history, allowing man to first set foot on the lunar surface.

The two surviving astronauts from Apollo 11, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, are taking a tour of the launch pad and firing room where their historic mission began 50 years ago.

That launch was a great accomplishment for them, but also for the thousands behind the scenes who made mankind's giant leap possible.

Neil Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins became household names after their historical moon landing.

However, if it were not for people like John Tribe, Apollo 11 would have never gotten off the ground.

"I worked up here. I was always at the top of the rocket," the Apollo 11 propulsion manager said as he pointed to the top of the rocket. "I was up before dark, crept out of the house before anybody was up. Get to work by 6:30. I'd be lucky to get home by 7 or 8 most days. By the time I got home, the kids were in bed, or close to getting to bed."

It was a huge sacrifice for Tribe, who moved from England in 1961 to be a part of America's space program.

However, Tribe was not alone as 400,000 workers made the first moon landing possible.

Yet the project still made an impression on him. Tribe was stuck in a room without windows when the mighty Saturn V took off.

"We watch it on a little black and white TV. You could hear it, feel it in the building. You know you're only about 7 miles away, so you could certainly feel it's going," he recalled.

He may not have gotten to watch it in person, or even receive the recognition he deserved, but he felt a newfound pride in his new home country.

"I think by this time, I was an American," he said.

After working in propulsion during Apollo, Tribe worked as a chief engineer during the shuttle program.

On Tuesday, Tribe will be at the space center to escort Collins around during his tour.