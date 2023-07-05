2 of 3

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, third from left, walks toward the media for a news conference outside the Shevchenskivskyi court in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A man brought to court to stand trial blew himself up in the courthouse. The accused was attempting to escape custody at the time, according to a statement from the Kyiv city administration. He used an "unidentified explosive device" the statement said. Two Ukrainian security personnel were wounded. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)