7 of 9

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, speaks as the members of his new government wait for a swearing in ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Greece's center-right leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis cabinet has been sworn in as his New Democracy party had 40.55%, more than twice the opposition Syriza party's 17.84% on Sunday's elections. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)