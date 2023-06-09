2 of 8

A mural reproducing Leonardo Da Vinci's painting 'Madonna Litta', currently at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, is seen on a wall of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, Friday, June 9, 2023, where Pope Francis is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery on Wednesday. The Vatican says Pope Francis has had a second good night in the hospital recovering from surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)