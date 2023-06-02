9 of 16

Electric boards show some of the domestic arrival flights to Naha Airport are canceled, displayed at its lobby, seen through the door of an airport entrance, in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023. A tropical storm headed toward Japan's southern archipelago of Okinawa on Thursday, leading businesses and the airport to close and fishermen to batten down their boats in preparation. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)