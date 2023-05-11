HELSINKI (AP) — Two dozen people, many of them schoolchildren, were injured when a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo on Thursday, police and media said.
Police said the bridge crossing a construction site in Espoo’s Tapiola region collapsed mid-morning. No one was killed, but 24 people were injured, 10 of them seriously. Espoo is a neighboring city of the capital, Helsinki.
“Several people fell a few meters when the bridge collapsed. The situation is being investigated,” police said in a statement.
Police are conducting a technical investigation in the area and the possible causes for the accident are being probed.
