4 of 6

French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute by the statue of the General de Gaulle as he attends the ceremonies marking the 78th anniversary of the victory against the Nazis and the end of the World War II in Europe, in Paris, Monday, May 8, 2023. Emmanuel Macron presides over ceremonies in Paris and Lyon celebrating victory over the Nazis and commemorating victims of the Holocaust and French resistance fighters in World War II. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)