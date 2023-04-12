5 of 7

A demonstrator is prevented to shout by police officers as French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch King Willem-Alexander arrive at the science faculty of the UvA, University of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Macron's two-day trip to Amsterdam and The Hague is the first state visit by a French leader since Jacques Chirac 23 years ago and underscores the close links between the Netherlands and France and the two leaders. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)