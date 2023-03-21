9 of 10

Workers fry vermicelli, a special delicacy prepared for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Muslims across the world will be observing the Ramadan, when they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. Ramadan is expected to officially begin Thursday or Friday in Pakistan, though the timing depends on the alignment of the moon. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)