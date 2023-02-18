5 of 6

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses participants at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Sunak is expected to call on world leaders to “double down” on support for Ukraine, saying arms and security guarantees are needed to protect the country and the rest of Europe from Russian aggression now and in the future. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)